Legal Experts: Fired Chef Had No Protections From Trump-Assassination Video

The firing of a chef for posting a video in which she calls for the assassination of President Trump is igniting a conversation about First Amendment rights.

62-year-old Veronica Kapralov was working for an upscale wedding event venue in Jupiter when she put the video on social media.

"(The) First Amendment only applies to governmental entities and since it was a private one, she does not have any Firat Amendment right whatsoever in this situation."