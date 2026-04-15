Gov. DeSantis Signs Bill To Rename SR 80 In Honor Of Pres. Trump

More than 120 miles of roadway in Florida will soon be named in honor of the president.

Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that renames State Road 80, known as Southern Boulevard in eastern Palm Beach County.

When it takes effect in July, the law calls for markers to be posted, calling the road "President Donald J. Trump Highway" from A1A to a junction with U.S. 41 and Cleveland Avenue in Lee County.

This supercedes a 2025 law that renamed Southern for a stretch between Mar-a-Lago and Palm Beach International Airport, which will also soon be renamed in Trump's honor.

The law calling for the renaming of State Road 80 is the same one allowing for the renaming of Tallahassee's airport in honor of late FSU Coach Bobby Bowden.