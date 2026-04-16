PBSO Honors 911 Dispatchers During Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

This is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week (April 12-18, 2026) and Sheriff Ric Bradshaw honors the dispatchers working for his agency.

He tells us that deputies rely on those dispatchers to get the right information in a timely manner.

"The men and women that are out there in the green and whites (uniforms) like to think that they are everything that happens. But, logically speaking, if the communications people don't start this thing off right...if they don't get the information they're supposed to, and it doesn't go right with them to start with, it's not going to go right the whole way."