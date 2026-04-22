Martin Deputies Arrest 4 Suspects For Using Counterfeit Cash

Law enforcement on the Treasure Coast urge businesses to keep an eye out for counterfeit cash.

Four people were arrested on Tuesday after Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek says they were passing out fake $100 bills at two area Publix stores.

In recent months, the sheriff's office has investigated multiple incidents involving fake bills used at restaurants, convenience stores, and retail chains.

"This is a recurring theme that we've seen over and over."

This time around, one of the suspects was successful in paying for $13 worth of groceries with a counterfeit hundred, collecting $85 in real cash at a Palm City Publix along Martin Highway.

They were then caught trying to do the same at a second Publix on Kanner Highway in Stuart.

The sheriff tells CBS 12 News that the suspects were at the store at the same time as deputies showed up to warn employees.

“Deputies walked in armed with the photo of our suspect to warn the Publix employees there. Well, he walks in and one of our suspects is actually standing there trying to do a transaction. So as soon as our suspects saw our deputy they try to walk out and they were detained.”

The deputies had surveillance photos of the suspects from the previous store.

The suspects were identified as:

Shenteria Brumfield, 33

Yaimara Rodriguez, 44

Ramon Walton, 34

Demiturs Stephens, 31

In their car, deputies found $8,000 worth of counterfeit money.

"The water marks aren't where they need to be, a lot of times the bills are actually smaller. These bills had some kind of a sheen to it. These are a little bit shinier than normal bills."

The group is collectively facing several charges including scheme to defraud to obtain property under $20k, utter false instrument, accessory after the fact to a 3rd degree felon, petit theft.

The case comes as authorities on the Treasure Coast continue to warn businesses and shoppers about a rise in counterfeit currency. In recent months, MCSO has investigated multiple incidents involving fake bills used at restaurants, convenience stores, and retail chains, including cases.