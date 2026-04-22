New Avenir Publix Finally Set To Open After Original Building Destroyed

A new Publix is finally set to open in the Palm Beach Gardens neighborhood of Avenir, off Northlake Boulevard, well west of the Turnpike and the Beeline Highway.

For many residents, the opening has been a long time coming.

The original Publix building at the site was nearly finished when a major tornado, spawned by Hurricane Milton in October of 2024, destroyed the building. It had to be demolished and the project started from scratch.

The new Publix at Avenir Town Center will now open on May 21st.