DeSantis: Property Tax Relief WILL Be On Ballot & VPK/Prepaid Announcement

Gov. Ron DeSantis is still pushing for property tax relief for homesteaded homeowners. He says there will be an amendment on your November ballot, even if lawmakers won't be crafting one during next week's special session.

"It will not happen before the November election. There are mechanisms where you can do a special election but you need three-quarters of each house and we don't have those votes to be able to do that."

The governor says there will be another special session to deal with property taxes, but he notes the question is "what are three-fifths of each house willing to put on the ballot."

DeSantis has said in the past that he prefers a full elimination of homesteaded property taxes, but none of the bills that were moving in Tallahassee during this year's regular session did that. They all exempted school taxes from any elimination.

Next week's special session will focus on congressional redistricting and coming up with an Artificial Intelligence "bill of rights."

DeSantis spoke this morning at a high school in Central Florida, touting a partnership with Voluntary Pre-K and the Florida Prepaid scholarship program.