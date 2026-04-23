WPB GreenMarket Back On Top Of USA Today Readers Poll

The West Palm Beach GreenMarket is making national news.

The large farmers market ranked number #1 for three years in a row from 2021 to 2023 in USA Today's "10 Best Readers' Choice poll," before dropping to second place over the past two years.

"I'm calling prejudice a little bit. Yeah, I think they didn't want us to win anymore."

The city's community events manager Angela Poco is excited to hear that the GreenMarket is back at #1.

The mayor is too, thanking everyone who voted and helped the event achieve what he calls "this honorable ranking."

Poco thinks she knows one of the reasons why people continue to rush to West Palm Beach for this event, which happens every Saturday in-season.

"We see about 20,000 people every weekend. They love this market. And I think it is because it's an open-air market and such a comfort vibe. If you're done shopping and you just want to sit on the Great Lawn and listen to some music, you are right off the Intracoastal. Where else can you get that view?"

The event beat farmers markets from states like Hawaii, California and Colorado.

The West Palm Beach GreenMarket is in its 31st season, and features a record 150 vendors. This year is the longest run of any, ending on May 30, instead of at the end of April.

It runs tomorrow from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

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