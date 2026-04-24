Pres. Trump Has Busy Travel Weekend With Quick Trip To Palm Beach

President Trump is expected back at Mar-a-Lago this weekend, for the first time since late March.

The White House confirms the president will attend an RNC retreat tonight and then attend a crypto conference at the private club tomorrow, featuring the likes Mike Tyson and motivational speaker Tony Robbins.

The event lists Trump as the keynote speaker. It's centered around an exclusive Trump memecoin and targets top investors.

The president will leave Palm Beach in the afternoon, heading back to DC to attend the White House Correspondents' Dinner in DC, along with the First Lady, tomorrow night. It will be his first time attending the dinner as President.