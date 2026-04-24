WATCH: UCF Student Arrested For Setting Preserve On Fire In Martin County

Other witnesses reported Lenz, earlier Wednesday night, trying to set someone's motorcycle ablaze outside a bar.

Sheriff John Budensiek says there are concerns about mental illness.

"Most of his conversations or our interactions with him were scattered at best."

He tells CBS 12 News that the suspect's family thinks Lenz may be schizophrenic, though he's had no official diagnosis.

Lenz is charged with malicious land burning, criminal mischief and resisting arrest without violence.

Police at his college say they had a previous encounter with him for "acting strange."