Palm Beach Zoo Shows Off New Baby Joey & Redesigned Koala Habitat

There's a new baby koala at the Palm Beach Zoo, to go along with a newly designed habitat.

Local elected officials were at the ribbon cutting for it on Saturday. Curator Mike Terrell shows off the habitat to CBS 12 News.

"We've made some real ko-ality changes to the habitat, introducing a lot more climbing structure for our animals."

The renovated space also gives the mom and dad koala, along with their baby, or Joey, more opportunities to move between a climate-controlled indoor forest and a newly built outdoor area. Terrell says that will encourage exercise, exploration and more natural behavior.