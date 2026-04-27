Shooting Investigation Underway At South Florida Taco Bell

A West Palm Beach Taco Bell is closed this afternoon, while police investigate a shooting.
"An altercation occurred inside the business around Noon today. An individual pulled out a firearm and shots were fired and one individual was grazed during that altercation."
A police spokeswoman says that person suffered minor injuries and a suspect has been apprehended.
The shooting occurring at a Taco Bell on 45th Street at Military Trail and officials says there were others inside the restaurant at the time, but nobody else was hurt.
The investigation is in its early stages.