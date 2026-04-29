Martin County Residents Demand Quiet Zones With 30 Brightline Trains Daily

With as many as 30 Brightline trains running through the Treasure Coast daily, Martin County residents are demanding quiet zones.

Dozens of people gathered at a public meeting last night, most saying they want no more constant horns blowing at the county's 27 railroad crossings.

"If the gates are down and the lights are flashing, why do you need a horn?"

"I hear these trains every hour every night."

County Commissioner Stacey Hetherington was at the meeting that was held at the popular Hobe Sound restaurant Harry & The Natives and says she's in favor of the quiet zones, pledging to bring the issue in front of the full commission.

The next Commission meeting is next Tuesday.