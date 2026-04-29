McLaren Racing Live: Miami Opens for Free Fan Event at Regatta Harbour

McLaren Racing Live: Miami has kicked off a five-day fan event at Regatta Harbour, celebrating Formula 1's return to action with a free immersive experience. From Wednesday (April 29) to Sunday (May 3), the event invites fans to dive into the world of McLaren Racing with a host of exciting activities and displays.

The highlight of the event is a special Showrun featuring iconic McLaren cars driven by racing legends like Mika Häkkinen and Emerson Fittipaldi. Current stars Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will also be present, driving the MCL60 and MP4-23, respectively. The Showrun will take place on Wednesday, showcasing cars such as the M23, MP4/6, MP4/14, MP4-23, MCL60, and the Arrow McLaren IndyCar, driven by renowned drivers like Bruno Senna and Tony Kanaan.

Fans can explore various interactive experiences, including racing simulators, VR pit-stop challenges, and photo opportunities with championship trophies. Big screens across the venue will broadcast every session of the Miami Grand Prix live, creating a vibrant atmosphere for fans to enjoy together.

The fan zone is free to access, but the Showrun is a ticketed event. Entry is on a first-come, first-served basis, with live updates available on the McLaren App and social media channels. The event also features a McLaren Racing merchandise store and a range of food and drink options.

McLaren Racing Live: Miami offers a unique opportunity for fans to engage with the team and experience the thrill of Formula 1 up close. For more information, visit the official McLaren Racing Live event page.