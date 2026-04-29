WPB NonProfit Hopes To Place Ten Dogs Found In Horrendous Conditions

A West Palm Beach based animal rescue nonprofit is asking for the public's help in fostering some dogs found in horrendous conditions.

South Florida Mutt Rescue says ten dogs are being rescued from the home of a senior couple who are living on a fixed income.

They took in multiple dogs over time, only for the situation to spiral out of control as family members continued to drop off pets. They claim that they reached out for help but encountered waiting lists at nearby shelters.

The dogs found in the home were allegedly severely neglected, underweight, and starving with no access to food.

The animals weigh between 12 and 15 pounds and range in age from six months to three years. Among them, a frail, 1 pound puppy just about a month old. That puppy is suffering from illness and has severe fur loss.

Mutt Rescue says these dogs need immediate foster homes by Friday.

You can contact the nonprofit by visiting SFMuttRescue.org.