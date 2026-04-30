Arrest Made In Fort Pierce Pawn Shop Murder

A first-degree murder charge is being filed against a 20-year-old man arrested for the murder of a pawn shop manager in Fort Pierce.

Landen Julian Ballard allegedly walked into Cash Out Gold and Silver on Tuesday evening with another man and fired multiple shots at the 35-year old female victim.

Tina Dirkes works at a sister store and was planning to be at Cash Out to help the victim with a job interview.

"She was phenomenal. She was open and she was willing to give somebody a chance, and that's rare...especially not from this area and willing to dive in and help."

Dirkes tells CBS 12 News that the victim lived in West Palm Beach. Ballard has a criminal history that includes theft and burglary and he was on probation for written or electronic threats.

The search is on for a second man who was said to be with the suspect when the shots were fired.