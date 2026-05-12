Tiger Woods' Prescription Drugs Records Will Be Shared With The State

Tiger Woods' attorneys are no longer opposing the release of the golfer's presciption drugs records tied to his recent DUI arrest. But the records will only be released to the prosecution in the case.

Woods was not at today's court hearing in Martin County. His attorney told a judge that he is no longer fighting a subpoena from prosecutors to allow them access to the records.

Doug Duncan said that the state and the defense agree the records should only be made available to attorneys and law enforcement.

That means they will not be a matter of public record and the media will not be able to get them.

Woods was arrested for DUI after flipping his SUV on Jupiter Island in March.