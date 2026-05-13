Mast's 'Medal Of Sacrifice' Passes The Senate & Heads To President's Desk

Florida Congressman Brian Mast and others on Capitol Hill are celebrating the Senate’s unanimous passage of a bill that expands the Medal of Sacrifice Act.

During National Police Week, the legislation, which was sponsored by South Carolina's Lindsey Graham in the Senate, will head to President Trump's desk after previously passing the House in February.

Republican Mast sponsored the House bill and says it creates a new presidential award to posthumously honor law enforcement officers and other first responders who are killed in the line of duty.

"The Medal of Sacrifice is about recognizing the debt that's been paid, authorized by the President of the United States."

Trump, nearly one year ago, awarded the first ever "Medals of Sacrifice" to the families of three Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies who died after an out-of-control driver ran off the road, slamming into their motorcyels back in 2024.