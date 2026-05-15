Join The Premier Fitness Party In Downtown West Palm Beach

An event organizers call the downtown 'fitness and wellness party' is back, and at a new location in West Palm Beach.

"Sunset Sweat," presented by the West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority in partnership with The Cold Collective, is happening Monday May 18th.

This time, its being held on the Great Lawn at the famous Downtown West Palm Waterfront.

Tiffany Faublas, Director of Communications and Strategy for the city's Downtown Development Authority, says that among the activities and classes you can engage in are yoga, HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training), dance cardio, strength training, and you can even get a massage while you're there during the event.

All of the exercise classes are led by the top local trainers and designed for every level. This is NOT just for those who are already physically fit.