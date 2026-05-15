Teen Vaping Becoming A Crisis In Florida

Teen vaping is becoming a crisis in Florida. That's according to health and law enforcement officials in Palm Beach County.

Riviera Beach Police Chief Michael Coleman calls it a 'tipping point,' saying that his officers are regularly encountering kids who are in possession and unaware that it is a crime or that the vape they're carrying could contain more than nicotine.

He says that some have been found with TCH and even fentanyl.

The School District reports a couple of thousand vaping-related discipline incidents each school year, with the devices being found in school bathrooms and backpacks.

District officials say it's a statewide issue with close to 17 percent Florida students reporting that they used a vape during the last school year.