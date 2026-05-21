Palm Beach County Asking Secret Service To Reverse Flight Path Change

Palm Beach County leaders want the U.S. Secret Service to have the FAA adjust flight paths for the summer, and move planes away from neighborhoods that have been dealing with constant noise since last October.

The move was made to protect President Trump while he's at Mar-a-Lago, but he doesn't typically travel to Palm Beach this time of year.

"I'd like to ask that we send a letter to the Secret Service regarding the flight path and ask them to reconsider allowing the flight path to resum back to normal while the president is not going to be here."

County Commissioner Gregg Weiss says the town of Palm Beach has already done the same thing and if the president does happen to visit the area over the summer, the FAA can always reinstitute a temporary flight restriction.

The County Mayor and administrator agreed to send the letter but it's unclear whether the Secret Service will comply with the request.

The town of Palm Beach recently reopened South Ocean Boulevard between Southern Boulevard and South County Road.