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Treasure Coast Senior About To Graduate High School Killed In Car Crash

By Joel Malkin
South Fork High School Senior Christopher Brooks Killed In Car Crash

Photo: CBS 12

A Treasure Coast teen is dead after a car crash this morning, just hours before he was set to graduate.

18-year-old Christopher Brooks was driving to South Fork High School in Stuart for graduation practice when officials say he rear-ended a dump truck.

A Martin County School District spokesperson says tonight's graduation ceremony will still be held.

"We're going to have the graduation. It will naturally take on a much more somber tone than it probably would have as a milestone celebration for our seniors, but we want to be respectful of the student that tragically lost his life this morning."

The district sent out a statement to parents that said their hearts are with everyone impacted by this tragedy and that counseling is available for anyone who needs it.

Tonight's graduation ceremony begins at 7 p.m.

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