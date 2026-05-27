FAU Student Govt Member Arrested For Traveling To Meet Minor For Sex

A member of student government at Florida Atlantic University is arrested for allegedly traveling to meet a minor for sex.
21-year-old Christian Walden of Boynton Beach was arrested yesterday by Delray Beach Police after he showed up at a Home Depot, telling officers that he planned to meet a minor.
There was no minor, it was actually a decoy from a group called "561 Predator Catchers," led by MMA fighter Dustin Lampros.
Police say text messages on Walden's phone show the decoy claiming to be a 13 year old boy named "Justin."
The suspect is identified in the FAU newspaper as the school's Boca Raton House of Representative's Ways and Means Chair and is now facing an impeachment effort.
Lampros has not yet posted the video of Walden's encounter, but you can check out his other videos here.