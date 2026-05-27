Indian River County One-Year-Old Drowns In Backyard Swimming Pool

An investigation is underway after a one-year-old drowns in a backyard swimming pool.

It happened at a home in Indian River County yesterday, where rescue crews responded to reports of a drowning and pulled the boy from the water.

Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and the child died at the hospital. With summer on the way, experts warn those with young children to take measurable steps.

"Installing fences with self-latching gates around them, removing toys from the pool area when we're not using it, enrolling children into swimming lessons and also making sure that parents and other caregivers do know CPR."

Ellie Warren with Palm Beach County's Goldfish Swim School tells CBS 12 News that constant supervision is one of the most important safety measures that parents can take.

No details have been shared about what led up to yesterday's drowning.