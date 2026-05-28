Democrat Rep. Frankel Blasts Trump's $2.8 Billion 'Slush Fund' In WPB

A congressional Democrat in West Palm Beach is railing against President Trump's 1 point 8 billion dollar 'Anti-Weaponization Fund.'

Representative Lois Frankel has joined fellow House Democrats to introduce legislation that would block the creation of the fund.

"While Americans are struggling to put gas in their tanks, food on their table, pay their rent or even see a doctor...now comes a nearly $2 billion slush fund to pay off Donald Trump's family, friends and political allies."