Having A Baby Today? Florida Prepaid Has An Announcement

Florida's Prepaid College Tuition Program is giving a special offer to parents of babies born today, May 29th on what the program calls National 529 Day.

Babies born in Florida today are eligible for a $529 scholarship in a Florida Investment 529 Plan.

Officials with Florida Prepaid also announce that beginning today, enrollment is available year round, giving families more flexibility to secure future tuition at today's prices, without having to wait for open enrollment.

More details available at MyFloridaPrepaid.com.