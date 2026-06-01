How To See Flagler's Whitehall For Free On Friday

Summer has started for public school kids in all local counties except for St. Lucie, where schools wrap up the instructional year tomorrow.

If sharing some local history with your kids is part of your summer plans, this Friday is Founder's Day at Whitehall, the Henry Flagler estate in Palm Beach.

The annual event marks the anniversary of the estate's rescue from potential demolition by Flagler's granddaughter, Jean Flagler Matthews, who established the museum in 1959.

Admission to Whitehall on Friday is free of charge on Founder's Day. There is one change this time around. For the first time, Founder’s Day guests are required to register in advance online for timed-entry tickets. A total of 500 visitors will be admitted per two-hour time slot, starting at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. The museum closes at 5 p.m.

A museum spokesman says the new step is designed to “ensure the safety of visitors and the house itself, and to manage overcrowding and offer a positive experience for all visitors.

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