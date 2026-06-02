Village Of Wellington Fines 21,000 Drivers For Speeding In School Zones

The Village of Wellington's school zone speed cameras are offline for the summer, but village leaders are out with the numbers of fines dished out over the last many months.

The cameras were installed in 11 school zones last fall and more than 21,000 drivers have been mailed fines since September. Violators are fined $100 for going eleven miles or more over the posted school zone speed limit, but a traffic hearing officer in Broward County recently dismissed similar fines there.

That news had Palm Beach County Commissioners last month voting against a proposed ordinance that would have posted school zone cameras in front of 40 schools in unincorporated areas.