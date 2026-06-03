3 Miami-Dade Men Charged In 'Operation Hammer Time'

Detective Aaron Chandler says the thieves would break into stores at night and return the stolen tools to Miami-Dade with stolen merchandise to resell it.

"They would all work in concert with each other, loading these totes up with as many DeWalt or Milwaukee tools as they could get and oftentimes they're in and out of there less than five minutes."

In addition to Martin and Miami-Dade, other counties where the thefts occurred include Brevard, Broward, Duval, Indian River, Orange, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota and Seminole.

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