Damage Reported In Palm Beach County During Afternoon Storms

As the typical afternoon thunderstorms work their way through the state, there are reports of damage across Palm Beach County.

During two severe thunderstorm warnings yesterday, some homes in the the Palm Beach Gardens community of Arden sustained and a trampoline was thrown from a backyard onto the roof of a home.

Hail was captured on video moving through Century Village in West Palm Beach, along with a downed tree.

More showers are expected today, with rain chances decreasing for the tomorrow and Friday.

Click Here for more on the damages reported.