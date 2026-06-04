Boca Raton Police Chief Search Down To 2 Finalists

The City of Boca Raton is down to just two finalists in its search for the next police chief.

Former Chief Michele Miuccio left in March after spending 40 years with the department, six as chief. The move came as part of a strategic organizational realignment by the city manager.

The finalists to replace her are Nicholas Augustine, who serves as assistant chief of police in Maryland's Montgomery County Police Department and Jarad Phelps, who is currently the police chief in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

There were 77 candidates when the process began in April and a final decision is expected later this month.