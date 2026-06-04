Palm Beach School Board Asks County Commission To Wait On Data Center Vote

The Palm Beach County School Board has voted to send a letter to County Commissioners, asking them to hold off on a vote on Project Tango.

That's the proposed massive AI data center planned for an area of Southern Boulevard near Loxahatchee Groves, or in the case of the school board, next to Saddle View Elementary School.

School Board Chair Karen Brill.

"We're not saying don't build it. What we're saying is that it shouldn't be so close to the school, until we have more information about what the unintended consequences are."

She wants a comprehensive study completed on how the data center could affect the health of students, teachers and staff at the school.

The County Commission currently is poised to give a final vote next month.