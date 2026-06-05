Florida-Based Energy Drink Company Investigated By Texas Attorney General

He says Alani Nu is a 12-ounce, low-calorie energy drink containing 200 milligrams of caffeine, a level he says medical professionals consider dangerous for children and adolescents. Paxton accuses Celsius of purposefully using colorful packaging, playful design elements and branding strategies that appel to kids.

He points to a lawsuit filed by the family of a 17-year-old girl who died from an enlarged heart that her family claims was linked to excessive caffeine consumption in the Alani Nu drink.

Celsius, in a statement to CBS 12 News, says they have a strict policy against marketing to anyone under the age of 18.