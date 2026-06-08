Driver Whose Car Collides With E-Bike Blames Teen For Blowing Stop Sign

The driver who was involved in an accident with a teen on an ebike in West Palm Beach over the weekend is sharing her side of the story.

A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized Saturday night after the crash on Stacy Road.

Diamond Chandler says the teen ran a stop sign and that she called 911- and checked on the teen, hearing him telling his friend to take the bike before police arrived.

E-bikes have become a major topic of conversation across Florida, with confrontations involving teens and adults and e-bike injuries on the rise.