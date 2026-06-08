Palm Beach Deputy Punished For Stalking Case

A deputy is facing suspension in a stalking case.

A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Internal Affairs report shows Deputy Christopher Padgett "willfully, maliciously and repeatedly" harassed a woman with whom he once had an extramarital affair. Padgett is accused of sending nude photos of the woman to her husband and making 96 phone calls to he during a two-week period after the affair ended.

The IA report indicates ten nude photos were set to the husband, along with a letter that told the man they were having an affair.

While the woman did not press criminal charges of stalking, PBSO has suspended Padget for 120 hours and placed him on a "Last Chance" agreement, meaning any further policy violations will result in immediate termination

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