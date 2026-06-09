Boca Raton Chooses Its Next Police Chief

The City of Boca Raton has made a decision in its search for a new Police Chief.

After initially receiving over a hundred applications, Jarad Phelps gets the job. He's the current Chief of Police in the North Carolina city of Jacksonville, where he leads an agency with 136 sworn officers and 40 professional staff members.

Phelps previously served nearly three decades in Prince William County, Virginia, where he rose through the ranks to deputy chief and acting chief of police.

Phelps was one of two finalists for the Boca Raton job and beat out Nicholas Augustine, assistant police chief in Maryland's Montgomery County.

Phelps will replace former Chief Michele Miuccio, who left in March after 40 years with the department, six as chief.

No date has been given for when Phelps will be sworn in.