Town Of Palm Beach Approves Longer Stay For Mar-A-Lago Helipad

A helipad will remain at Mar-a-Lago after Donald Trump's time in office.

The Palm Beach Town Council today approved a request from the U.S. Secret Service to allow the helipad to stay until there are no more protectees living on the property. But the town is putting restrictions on the use of the helipad.

While Trump is still president, it may only be used for official presidential business, with any private, recreational or commercial use prohibited.

After his term ends, access becomes even more limited. The helipad would only be allowed for government aircraft transporting President Trump or First Lady Melania Trump for emergency purposes, and only when coordinated through the U.S. Secret Service.

The helipad must be dismantled within three months of no more Secret Service protectees living at Mar-a-Lago.