Inaugural Festival Spearheaded By Country Star Alan Jackson Debuts In WPB

The downtown West Palm Beach area is expected to be booming this weekend.

The first-ever 'Five O'clock Somewhere Fest' kicks off this afternoon, along the city's waterfront, spearheaded by country music singer Alan Jackson.

"We are hoping that we'll see anywhere from 10,000 to 15,000 people a day."

Organizer Gillian Smith tells CBS 12 News the lineup includes country acts like Old Dominion and Ella Langley, along with Jimmy Buffet's Coral Reefer Band.

"We chose the Palm Beaches and West Palm because it's very near and dear to Alan Jackson."

Jackson once lived on nearby Jupiter Island and filmed the music video for the song "It's Five O'clock Somewhere," along with Jimmy Buffet, at the Square Grouper restaurant in Jupiter back in 2003.