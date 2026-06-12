New Age-Progression Of Florida's "Baby Sabrina" Who Vanished in 1997

TAMPA -- The parents of Sabrina Aisenberg, who disappeared at five months old in 1997, are hoping a new photo will help solve the missing person's case.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has released an age progression showing what her appearance might be now, as a woman in her late twenties.

Steve and Marlene Aisenberg say they put their daughter to bed, then awoke on November 24, 1997 to find their child's crib empty. They hope this new photo will draw a response from people who might recognize the face -- perhaps even from Sabrina herself.

"We've always maintained hope", her father Steve Aisenberg said in a video with the release. "We have no reason to believe she's not somewhere or raised by someone... every day we think about her, we pray every day that she comes home."

Authorities have not confirmed any active suspects in the child's disappearance, which drew worldwide attention at the time.

Photo: NCMEC/Canva