PBC Mayor Sara Baxter Backs Out Of Congressional Run After Talk With Trump

Palm Beach County Mayor Sara Baxter says she's no longer running for Congress.

The Republican says that after speaking with President Trump, she is getting back into the race for a second term in her District 6 seat.

Baxter had announced earlier this week that she was seeking a seat in the U.S. House in the newly redrawn 22nd Congressional District, but Trump says on Truth Social that he would rather her stay on the Palm Beach County Commission, noting that so many important things are happening.

The president calls Baxter a "fantastic person, and highly qualified for many top political jobs."

(Trump's post on Truth Social)

"Sara Baxter is a fantastic person, and highly qualified for many top political jobs but, on a somewhat selfish basis, I would rather have her stay on the Palm Beach County Commission (where so many important things are happening!), than run for Congress. Thank you Sara! President DONALD J. TRUMP"

After a phone call with Trump on Thursday, Baxter said there's more work ahead and she's ready to keep serving the people of Palm Beach County.

President Trump had already endorsed Baxter in her reelection bid.