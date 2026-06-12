PBSO Deputy Surprised By Vanilla Ice As She Receives Award

Palm Beach County resident and 90s rapper Vanilla Ice surprised a deputy who was being honored with a 30-year service award.

During the Sheriff's Office awards ceremony on Thursday, the rapper whose real name is Robert Van Winkle showed up to give the deputy a hug. He was there as a guest of a woman who was given a traffic ticket by Deputy Tina Izzarone.

That driver says the deputy was quick to help settle down her autistic son. She later learned about Izzarone's award and that she was a Vanilla Ice fan and arranged the meeting.