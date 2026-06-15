Another 325 Beagles Head To Big Dog Ranch Rescue As Breeder Winds Down

Once that is complete, the breeder will begin to close down its operations.

This is the latest in a rescue operation that started in April, when Big Dog received hundreds of the beagles that were bred solely for the purpose of lab testing.

The rescue has been receiving more dogs since after working out an agreement between Ridglan Farms and the Center for a Humane Economy.

The dogs are being adopted out as they go through health checks and get accustomed to being cage-free.