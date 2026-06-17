Florida AG Targets MLB After Players Warned Over Bible Verses

Florida's attorney general is putting out a warning to Major League Baseball.
James Uthmeier is weighing in on the controversy involving some San Francisco Giants players who wore Bible verses on their hats during a recent so-called 'Pride Night' at the ballpark.
Those three pitchers were reportedly warned by MLB.
In a post on "X," Uthmeier asks MLB "Do you practice religious discrimination in Florida?" He then writes "You'll be hearing from my office soon."
The AG's comments come on back of his subpoena issued to the NFL earlier this year, calling into question the league's Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview a certain number of minorities and females for certain positions.