$1 Parking On Worth Ave. A Scam Say Police

Palm Beach Police are warning drivers who are parking in the town to only make payments through the instructions on the meter, official kiosk or the authorized mobile-payment platform listed on town signage.

This after a 19-year-old woman was arrested, accused of impersonating a parking official or ParkMobile-related employee on Worth Avenue.

Police say Ti'Myah De'Asia Allen of West Palm Beach approached drivers in the 100 and 200 blocks, and offered to save drivers money.

One man says he parked and while he was attempting to pay through the ParkMobile app, Allen approached him and offered an unauthorized all-day parking rate of just $1.07.

The man gave her his credit card, which she inserted into a handheld device. Later, the victim learned from his bank that a fraudulent $2,500 transaction had been detected on the card.

Police want to hear from more victims.