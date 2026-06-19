Rep. Frankel Announces Details On African American Museum On Juneteenth

On this Juneteenth holiday, West Palm Beach Democrat Congresswoman Lois Frankel is announcing details about a new museum that will be located at the first Black high school in Palm Beach County.

"A celebration of freedom and a reminder that our rights and our stories and our history must always be protected."

Frankel says the African American Museum and Research Library will feature much of that history. She says it will shine a light on the history of West Palm Beach and the stories of the people who lived there.