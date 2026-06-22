Concerns That Project Tango Land Lawsuit Could Lead To More Data Centers

A lawsuit between two separate owners of property where the county is considering a massive AI data center is raising new concerns.

The Palm Beach County Commission has put off until mid-July a vote on Project Tango, along Southern Boulevard near Lion Country Safari.

The owner of a portion of that land is suing the company that owns another portion, disputing who controls key development rights on the property. This could lead to some warehouses being turned into data centers without the need for public discussion or a Commission vote.

"To go ahead and have this second one is just a slap in the face. It's so disrespectful to taxpaying residents and it's just going to add more fuel to the fire."

Rachel Smith helped organize the opposition efforts to data centers on the property and tells CBS 12 News she worries the proposal to create one without input would set a dangerous precedent.

The lawsuit requests any decision on Project Tango to be put on hold.