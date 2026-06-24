3 Florida Counties Ban A.I. Data Centers In One Day

Three counties in three separate areas of the state have placed moratoriums on large-scale AI data centers.

Clay County in Northeast Florida, Hernando County in the Tampa Bay area and Lake County in Central Florida all advanced those 12-month moratoriums yesterday. Leaders in the three counties want more time to research the issue and weigh pros and cons.

Panhandle counties of Wakulla and Jackson both passed permanent bans on data centers earlier this month.

All this coming as a vote on Project Tango, a proposed data center along western Southern Boulevard in Palm Beach County, has been postponed to mid July, though a lawsuit between the two entities that own the property where that facility would be built could result in a longer delay.

Attempts to build two data centers on the Treasure Coast have been delayed or altogether quashed by opponents.