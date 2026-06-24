Jupiter Medical Center To Build New Hospital In Avenir

Palm Beach County is getting a new hospital.

Jupiter Medical Center is opening the new facility in the Palm Beach Gardens neighborhood of Avenir.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held today on the land where the two-story, 53,000-square-foot hospital will be constructed. It will have 29 beds, four operating rooms, a 24-hour ER, as well as an adjacent three-story medical office building.

The new campus is expected to be completed in early 2028.

Here are more details:

The Jupiter Medical Center Neighborhood Hospital at Health Park at Avenir includes a two-story, 53,000-square-foot hospital with 29 beds, four operating rooms, 24-hour emergency services (10 treatment rooms), a diagnostic laboratory, imaging services (including MRI, CT, Ultrasound, and X-ray), and inpatient therapy (physical, occupational, and speech), plus an adjacent three-story, 47,000-square-foot medical office building, dedicated to Jupiter Medical Center physicians, including primary care and various specialties. The campus is expected to be completed in early 2028. Black Diamond Construction is the general contractor.

More specifically, the Jupiter Medical Center’s Medical Office Building will include:

Traditional primary care services

Concierge medicine

Orthopedics

Cardiology

Rotating specialists (including pulmonary, oncology, GI, and general surgery)

Women’s imaging services

Laboratory services

Wound care services

Outpatient physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy

Health Park will also feature a second medical office building with available space for additional health care providers.