FBI: 'Ringleader' Of $3.7 Billion Medicare Fraud Scheme Arrested In Turkey

The FBI says a $3.7 billion fraud scheme was operating out of a Delray Beach office building.

Officials are sharing details about what they call one of the largest Medicare fraud schemes in U.S. history.

Ibrahim Khaldoon Hilmi is now in custody. The alleged ringleader's operation targeted the federal program through fraudulent billing for medical equipment.

Sunshine Senior Solutions was registered as a medical supply company and operated out of an upstairs office at a small building off Linton Boulevard.