LISTEN: Florida Rejected the American Revolution, Backed King George III

TAMPA -- State officials have enthusiastically joined in the celebrations leading up to the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, including putting up statues of the Founding Fathers in counties bearing their names.

But in 1776, Floridians likely would have pulled down those statues and gone after the men they represented with physical force.

When word reached St. Augustine of the Declaration of Independence, enraged supporters of the British government and King George III burned effigies of John Hancock and John Adams, according to the St. Augustine Historical Society.

The Tampa Bay History Center is hosting an exhibit starting Friday (7/3), “Mapping the 14th Colony: British Florida and the American Revolution." It uses the resources of the Touchton Map Library, overseen by curator Rodney Kite-Powell. While all the attention gets focused on the 13 colonies that signed the Declaration of Independence, East and West Florida -- the 14th and 15th colonies -- stayed overwhelmingly loyal. Kite-Powell says British colonists in Florida were recent arrivals in 1776. They came after Britain won Florida from Spain at the end of the Seven Years (French and Indian) War in 1763 and hadn't been there long enough to develop a beef with King George or Parliament.

The Continental Congress invited Florida to join them but was declined. The Continental Army and associated forces tried three times to invade Florida, and failed. Kite-Powell says the only Patriots who made it to Florida during the Revolution arrived as prisoners of war in St. Augustine, where they were held in the old fort.

West Florida, which extended as far west as Baton Rouge and included modern Mobile, Alabama, had its own history including reconquest by Spain under Bernardo de Galvez, the man for whom Galveston, Texas, is named. His forces also launched an unauthorized raid and brought Nassau, Bahamas under Spanish control.

What did pro-British Floridians get for all their loyalty to the King? Florida was swapped back to Spain in 1783, in exchange for the return of the Bahamas, which remained British until it gained independence in 1973.

"Mapping the 14th Colony" opens July 3rd and runs through November 29th.

Find more information about the museum's exhibit at this link: Mapping the 14th Colony

Listen to an interview with Rodney Kite-Powell below:

Photo Illustration: Canva