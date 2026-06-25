Son Of Man Killed In Lantana Chain Reaction Crash Speaks Out

The son of a man killed in a chain reaction crash in Palm Beach County this week is speaking out about his father.

"He was the best father you could describe...passionate, loving...the most hard working man I ever met."

Daniel Bedoya is speaking with CBS 12 about 67-year-old Jose Bedoya who was behind the wheel of a Mazda, driving for Uber when a Jeep slammed into the car that was stopped at red light in Lantana.

The Mazda was thrown into the back of another vehicle and crushed like a soda can.

Sheriff's investigators say the Jeep's driver had just fled another crash and then proceeded to hit several other cars while driving along Dixie highway.

Charges are pending and officials suspect drugs or alcohol were a factor.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.